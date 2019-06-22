Rabbi and Jewish leader spit on outside Hamburg City Hall

Main building of the University of Hamburg..
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MERLIN SENGER)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Hamburg rabbi and a Jewish leader were spit on and accosted during an antisemitic incident on the street.
Shlomo Bistritzky, the regional chief rabbi in Hamburg, and local Jewish community member Eliezer Noe were leaving a meeting with Mayor Peter Tschentscher at Hamburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon when a passer-by threatened and spat on them, the German media reported.
A 45-year-old man of Moroccan background was arrested following a struggle with police.
Bistritzky told the Hamburg Abendblatt newspaper that the man first said “Shalom” to them.
“Then he said something that sounded threatening. We faced him and asked him what he had said,” Bistritzky continued. “He then reached under his shirt and pulled out something … and began to threaten us verbally.”
The object reportedly turned out to be a lighter; the man held out the open flame while spewing insults and spitting at the men. He reportedly spoke both Arabic and German.
Bistritzky took a cellphone photo of the man and ran back to City Hall, where police were standing. The officers attempted to speak with the man, who then tried to flee, while spitting on Bistritzky and Noe again.
Police eventually subdued and arrested the man, placing a “spit protection hood” on him.
Bistritzky told the Abendblatt that he “never thought something like this could happen in Hamburg, let alone in this spot. We took it as a bad sign, too, that the attacker was released after two hours.”
The state police have taken over the investigation.
Bistritzky is a Chabad-Lubavitch
emissary in Hamburg.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>