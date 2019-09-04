Reform Movement condemns Trump for 'sowing hate'

WASHINGTON - The Reform Jewish Movement released an open letter Tuesday condemning US President Donald Trump for "dividing the nation and sowing hate and fear."



The letter was signed by the leaders of 12 Reform Jewish institutions, led by the Union for Reform Judaism, Including Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of URJ; Rabbi Ron Segal, president of Central Conference of American Rabbis; Dr. Kathy Schwartz, president of Association of Reform Jewish Educators; and others.



"Since taking office, President Trump's words and actions have sowed division, spread fear, and expressed "Since taking office, President Trump's words and actions have sowed division, spread fear, and expressed hateful views that go far beyond the legitimate expressions of policy differences that characterize healthy political debate," the letter reads. "In unprecedented ways, he has verbally attacked people and communities of color, immigrants, and people with disabilities, looking for political advantage in turning Americans against one another. He has also failed to consistently and unequivocally condemn words and acts of hate from others. We must all expect more from the president of the United States.



"In recent days, President Trump even suggested that Jews who vote for Democrats are ' "In recent days, President Trump even suggested that Jews who vote for Democrats are ' disloyal ,'" the Reform leaders continued. "Regardless of whether he was referring to disloyalty to Israel or the United States, this reprehensible statement evokes centuries-old antisemitic tropes about Jews having dual loyalties and/or being untrustworthy citizens of their nations. The implication that religion should dictate political affiliation is noxious to the American value of religious freedom that has strengthened this nation since its founding."



In the letter they also added that they oppose the argument that Trump's words should be excused because of his support for Israel and opposition to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. The writers noted that they not only reject BDS, but also "the president's use of Israel as a wedge issue and his inflammatory verbal and online attacks on those who hold other views."

