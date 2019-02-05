Rela Geffen, former Baltimore Hebrew University president, dies at 75

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Rela Mintz Geffen, a sociologist who undertook pioneering studies about the expanding roles of women in Jewish life and ritual, and the often unacknowledged complexity of the modern Jewish family, has died. She was 75.



Geffen died Sunday in Philadelphia. The cause was multiple organ failure, according to family members.

She was the sixth president of Baltimore Hebrew University, from 2000 to 2007, and was a professor emerita of sociology. Geffen taught sociology at Gratz College in Philadelphia for many years, coordinated its program in Jewish communal service and served five years as dean for academic affairs.Her major fields of interest were sociology of religion, the family and gender roles, and often focused on the Conservative movement. At the time of her death, she was working on a qualitative study of Jewish grandparenting.She published more than 40 articles and book chapters, and authored or edited four books including “Celebration and Renewal: Rites of Passage in Judaism” and “Freedom and Responsibility — Exploring the Challenges of Jewish Continuity,” which was the Centennial Volume of Gratz College, co-edited with Marsha Bryan Edelman.Another book, “Conservative Judaism: Dilemmas and Challenges,” was co-authored with the late Daniel Elazar.Raised in New York, Geffen came from a line of distinguished rabbis. Her father, Rabbi Joel Geffen, served for some four decades as director of field activities and communities education at the Jewish Theological Seminary. Her grandfather, Tobias Geffen, was the longtime rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel in Atlanta, and is credited with certifying a version of Coca-Cola that is kosher for Passover.Geffen received her bachelor’s degree in religious education from JTS and her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Columbia University. She earned her doctorate in sociology from the University of Florida.She frequently urged leaders and planners in the Jewish community to acknowledge the growing diversity among Jews, and the complexity of blended families, interfaith families, same-sex marriages and couples who were having children later in life. Her 1978 survey, “The Evolving Role of Women in the Ritual of the American Synagogue,” conducted with Elazar, showed the extent to which egalitarian principles were taking hold at Reform and Conservative synagogues.In a 1987 study, she showed how Jewish women were successfully “juggling” marriage, career and childrearing but often without support from their Jewish communities.”Jewish women are committed to the Jewish community, but the Jewish community is not committed to them,” she told The New York Times. ”This is an alienation that I think we cannot afford.”Geffen served as president of the Association for the Social Scientific Study of Jewry and co-editor, with Egon Mayer, of its journal Contemporary Jewry. She was also program and membership vice president of the Association for Jewish Studies, the major organization of professors of Jewish studies in North America.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



