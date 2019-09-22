Reporter's Notebook: Shabbat on the 'wrong side' of Budapest

"You're on the wrong side," several friends told me when I said I was staying on the Buda side of Budapest for Shabbat.



The city is split in two by the natural divider of the Danube River running in the middle between Buda and Pest.

The majority of the city's Jewish community today are on the Pest side, even though Buda is slightly more ancient in years.Despite this, the Jewish communities on both sides of the Danube are close and celebrate special occasions together at every opportunity.“Come Together,” the famous song by the Beatles kept coming to mind during my Shabbat in Buda, my first ever in Hungary The Chabad Ofen-Obuda community is nothing short of incredible. The hospitality, warmth and fantastic atmosphere made my experience unforgettable.Although the community is small, the phrase “less is more” applies here in every respect. They are small but they enjoy Shabbat together as a big happy family.It was no surprise to me that I stuck out like a sore thumb, but men and women from both sides of the mechitza made a concerted effort to find out who I was and made me feel right at home.The synagogue is magnificent. Although there are still areas being refurbished, the main area is complete and as I walked inside I could not stop staring up at the details and decor on walls, ceiling and the Aron Kodesh (Torah ark).It was like we had enter a time warp into a place of old, like the synagogues our grandparents and great-grandparents used to describe.There are synagogues in Safed that resemble the style and beauty of that in Obuda, but what the synagogue most resembled to me was a mix of the Ramah Synagogue and the Old Synagogue in Krakow, Poland - also in central Europe - where I was privileged to visit in 2010.The cantors' prayers carried strongly and musically across the synagogue and sometimes brought tears to my eyes.It never fails to amaze me how no matter where I am - Johannesburg, Jerusalem or Budapest - that despite the language barrier, we are able to connect over the familiar tunes of Kabbalat Shabbat, Lecha Dodi and the evening prayers, which are all the same. The central European Ashkenazi tunes are widely used throughout the world.There was also something special about seeing the prayer books and Tanachs with Hungarian translations with the Hebrew facing it on the opposite page.We headed upstairs to the area of the synagogue which was once the women’s section. Rabbi Shlomo Koves welcomed us warmly and introduced us to some 40 people who regularly join together for Shabbat dinner in three languages: English, some Hebrew and Hungarian. It was beautiful to see Jews from all walks of life and backgrounds joining together for the Shabbat evening meal.The synagogue built in the 1820s, Koves explained, functioned for some time until after the Holocaust despite that the community on the Buda side was dwindling. However, during the height of Soviet occupation the building was sold in the 1960s and became TV studios.Koves pointed out where the studios once were; the main synagogue sanctuary was turned into the main studio."The outside structure remained the same as it is now," he added.In 2010, the synagogue was rededicated - on Rosh Hashana I might add - and restored to its original use, following the Unified Hungarian Jewish Community (EMIH) ability to reclaim the building "as a result of unprecedented communal effort."As the night wore on, we had a few l'chaim's (toasts) and chatted about Judaism, why I made aliyah, who I was and I of course - in true journalistic fashion - asked the rabbi about his background and the history of the community.Koves was born and raised in Hungary and is one of the most prominent rabbis in the country, despite that he was not born into a religious family. From early on, he said, he always wanted to rebuild the Hungarian Jewish community after it was shattered during the Holocaust. A note to mention that he was the first rabbi to be ordained - in 2003 - in Budapest after the Holocaust.Asked about antisemitism in Hungary, Koves explained that unlike many countries in Europe, Hungary is one of the safest places to be Jewish freely.He told me several interesting stories about Hungarians who have found out they were Jewish or had Jewish lineage, stressing that it's something that happens often.Koves and his staff have a genuine love for their congregation, to the extent that whenever there is a birthday, a birthday cake and a little celebration (with "Happy Birthday" sung in Hungarian and English), is organized at the meal for the celebrated congregants.There were two birthdays this weekAs Koves stood up during the meal to speak, I also noticed (despite the language barrier), how he held everyone’s attention as he addressed them for some time, something that is not an easy fete to achieve in any crowd and is also a sign of how much he is loved and respected by his community.After a lovely lunch with the Koves family and several other community members, one of the congregants took us on a stunning Shabbat walk to Margaret Island. He described it as the Central Park of Budapest.We chatted about Jewish life, politics and life in general in Budapest - and overall the people are happy."There are small concerns things could change for the Jews, but it's very unlikely that it will, we are happy here," he said.The gardens, views and scenery were spectacular and made for a picturesque walk on a bright and cool Shabbat afternoon.After two hours we made it back to the hotel and took the words "Day of Rest" to heart for the rest of the afternoon.One thing is for certain: I was definitely on the right side of Budapest for Shabbat.The writer is a guest of the EMIH.

