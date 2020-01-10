Ruth Bader Ginsburg: I am 'cancer free'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that she is cancer free.

Ginsburg told CNN Tuesday during a wide-ranging interview that treatment for a localized malignant tumor on her pancreas, discovered in July, was successful.

“I’m cancer free. That’s good,” she said in the interview in her chambers.

She is one of three Jewish justices on the high court and leads its liberal minority. She is also the court’s oldest justice. She says she plans to remain on the bench until she turns 90.