Ruth Bader Ginsburg back at Supreme Court after cancer surgery

Following the surgery in December to remove cancer from her lungs, Ginsburg was declared cancer-free.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
February 17, 2019 01:31
Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, a progressive icon on the Supreme Court.

Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, a progressive icon on the Supreme Court.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned to her place of work for the first time since cancer surgery in December.

Ginsburg, 85, on Friday attended a private conference at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., CNBC reported.

Following the surgery in December to remove cancer from her lungs, Ginsburg was declared cancer-free. She has had two other bouts of cancer.


The Supreme Court will meet next in public session on Feb. 19.

