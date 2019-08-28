Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes first public appearance since treatment

Ginsburg traveled to the University at Buffalo to receive an honorary degree on Monday from its law school.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
August 28, 2019 04:36
1 minute read.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes first public appearance since treatment

(LEFT TO right) Former Supreme Court president Miriam Naor and residing President Esther Hayut; Co-founder, chairman and CEO of The Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets; Supreme Court Justice and Genesis Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and former Supreme Court presidents Ah. (photo credit: ERAN LAMM/LENS PRODUCTIONS)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court justice announced that she finished a three-week treatment course for a malignant tumor found on her pancreas.

Ginsburg traveled to the University at Buffalo to receive an honorary degree on Monday from its law school.

She mentioned her health problems in passing, according to reports, telling the crowd that she promised her old friend from Cornell University, attorney Wayne Wisbaum, that she would visit Buffalo when he invited her last year. Wisbaum died in December.



“In July 2018, Wayne wrote to me that his health disabled him from playing a lead role in the arrangements for my visit here, but he still hoped to attend all the events. He asked me to confirm that I would come to Buffalo in August 2019 in any event,” Ginsburg said. “I did so immediately and I did not withdraw when my own health problems presented challenges.”



The 86-year-old justice also said in her address that it “was beyond my wildest expectation that I would one day become the Notorious RBG,” to applause and cheers.



On Friday, the Supreme Court said in a statement that she underwent treatment for “a localized malignant tumor” on her pancreas.



Ginsburg had surgery last year to remove a cancerous growth from her left lung, her third bout with cancer.



She is one of three Jewish justices on the court and leads its liberal minority.


Related Content

THE INTERIOR of the Grand Choral Synagogue of St. Petersburg, Russia, is seen.
August 28, 2019
Russian city returns synagogue closed by communists to Jewish community

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings