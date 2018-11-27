Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court after fall

Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, a progressive icon on the Supreme Court..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Fans of Ruth Bader Ginsburg can officially exhale.
The Jewish Supreme Court justice and liberal icon was back on the bench Monday, where she heard oral arguments at the start of the court’s December session.
Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office on Nov. 7 and fractured three ribs.
The fall set off an alarm on social media among progressives, who are wary of the court’s future under President Donald Trump.
But Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital the next day and was back at her notoriously vigorous workouts within a week.
According to The Hill, she hasn’t missed a day of oral arguments in her 25 years on the Supreme Court, including after cracking two ribs in 2012.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court bench after fracturing ribs
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>