Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital his campaign confirms

Sanders, 78, was released from a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday, three days after experiencing chest pains and having two stents inserted for an artery blockage.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 7, 2019 03:23
1 minute read.
Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital his campaign confirms

Bernie Sanders. (photo credit: REUTERS/SCOTT MORGAN)

Sen. Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his presidential campaign confirmed.

Sanders, 78, was released from a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday, three days after experiencing chest pains and having two stents inserted for an artery blockage. It is not known how much damage his heart sustained.

He was scheduled to return to his home in Burlington, Vt., the New York Times reported.

“After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” Mr. Sanders said in a statement.

His campaign says he will participate in the next Democratic presidential debate, in Columbus, Ohio, on October 15.

Sanders currently is polling in third place in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, behind Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden

In January 2016, during Sanders last campaign for president, Sanders’s doctor, Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, said that the senator was “in overall very good health.”

Among the ailments for which Sanders has been treated over the years are gout; mild elevation of cholesterol; an underactive thyroid gland, for which he takes hormone replacement therapy; and inflammation of out-pouches in the colon known as diverticulitis, the New York Times reported in 2016. Sanders also been treated for superficial skin cancers, lower back strain and laryngitis from acid reflux.


Related Content

Jewish kippa
October 7, 2019
Connecticut rabbi found guilty of sexually assaulting former student

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings