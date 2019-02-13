Sarah Silverman opens up on ‘Finding Your Roots’

Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards this year.
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
“I was the hairy Jewish monkey in a sea of blond kids.”
That’s not Seth Rogen or Jonah Hill — it’s Sarah Silverman talking about her upbringing in Bedford, New Hampshire, on an upcoming episode of “Finding Your Roots,” the celebrity genealogy show on PBS.
Bedford, the comedian explains, was not exactly a very Jewish community.
“My feeling of being Jewish came from my being the only Jew,” Silverman tells host Henry Louis Gates Jr. “We [her family] had no religion, but because I had this kind of intuition, when I went to any friend’s house I made sure their parents knew I was not scary. You learn to ingratiate yourself, to be non-threatening, to be funny.
“As a comedian, you become funny as a survival skill — like the fat kid who makes fat jokes before others do.”
Silverman’s sense of Jewish otherness wasn’t the only thing that fueled her comic tendencies — her parents divorced when she was 7.
“My other sisters were crying and upset. I was thrilled, and they kept saying, ‘She doesn’t understand,”‘ the comic recalls. “And I kept thinking, ‘What’s not to understand?’ Are you going to continue to fight? Wake me up in the middle of the night screaming? No? Great.'”
Perhaps because she is part of a crowded hour shared with fellow comics Seth Meyers and Tig Notaro in the episode that airs Feb. 19, the viewer learns little about Silverman’s immediate family, such as her parents or any of her four siblings — including sister Susan, a prominent activist Reform rabbi living in Israel. Instead, the episode focuses on her maternal grandparents, Golde and Herman Halpin.
“[Golde] was a monster,” Silverman says.
Herman, on the other hand, was a funny and apparently stabilizing influence in her life. He was born Hyman Cohen in Seattle, but apparently changed his name at Golde’s insistence.
“She didn’t want people to know they were Jewish,” Silverman surmises.
Meyers’ segment may surprise a few viewers. Many assume the “Saturday Night Live” alum and current NBC late night host is Jewish because of his name — and his punim. He does not consider himself a member of the tribe, though he was presumably aware of his Jewish antecedents on his paternal side. After all, they are noted on his Wikipedia page. (In addition, his wife has Holocaust survivor grandparents
.)
In the episode, Meyers discovers that his Jewish great-great-grandfather was born Maier Tracianski in Lithuania. When his son – Seth’s great-grandfather Morris – immigrated to the U.S., he changed his surname to Meyers. It’s a move for which Seth is extremely grateful: He says he’s not sure “Late Night with Seth Tracianski” would work. Morris moved to Pittsburgh, where he prospered and built a home that his descendants still live in.
From Meyers’ reactions, it’s not clear how much of this information is new to him or whether he or his father are in touch with that branch of the family. The show’s staff was able to trace the maternal side of his family to 16th-century England.
In the episode of the show that airs Feb. 12, former House Speaker Paul Ryan discovers that he’s 3 percent Ashkenazi Jew — the equivalent of a third great-grandfather being Jewish. He touted the finding back in August
, which must have been around the time his segment was filmed.
Ryan’s response on the show: “That’s very cool.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>