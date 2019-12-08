The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Shalva band makes American debut at Israeli-American Council event

The band performed their unique rendition of "God Bless America."

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 07:45
Shalva band performs at the Israeli-American Council annual event, 2019. (Credit: Israeli-American Council)
Israel's beloved Shalva band, made up of a range of young adults with varying disabilities, hit the stage at the annual Israeli-American Council (IAC) event on Saturday night.
They were called onto the stage by US President Donald Trump, who introduced them as a "very special performance."
The band performed their unique rendition of "God Bless America." Trump stood onstage during the entire performance.
The moment the song was over, one member of the band ran to Trump for a hug, who accepted and immediately went on to greet the rest of the members, one of which could be seen saying, "I love you so much."
Shalva band originally began as a music therapy group started by Shalva, the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities.
The band previously competed and made it to the finals in The Rising Star competition, losing to Kobi Marimi who went on to represent Israel in the Eurovision. Shalva band nonetheless got the opportunity to perform at Eurovision.
The IAC intends to unite Israelis who moved to America with the Jewish State. Attendees spent Thursday through Saturday discussing the most “pressing matters in Diaspora Jewish affairs.”


Tags shalva Donald Trump Israeli American Council
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the pressure By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by