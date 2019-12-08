Shalva band makes American debut at Israeli-American Council event

Israel's beloved Shalva band, made up of a range of young adults with varying disabilities, hit the stage at the annual Israeli-American Council (IAC) event on Saturday night.They were called onto the stage by US President Donald Trump, who introduced them as a "very special performance." The band performed their unique rendition of "God Bless America." Trump stood onstage during the entire performance.The moment the song was over, one member of the band ran to Trump for a hug, who accepted and immediately went on to greet the rest of the members, one of which could be seen saying, "I love you so much."Shalva band originally began as a music therapy group started by Shalva, the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities.The band previously competed and made it to the finals in The Rising Star competition, losing to Kobi Marimi who went on to represent Israel in the Eurovision. Shalva band nonetheless got the opportunity to perform at Eurovision.The IAC intends to unite Israelis who moved to America with the Jewish State. Attendees spent Thursday through Saturday discussing the most “pressing matters in Diaspora Jewish affairs.”