Should a London soccer team be able to use the word ‘Yids?'

Tottenham Hotspur are querying their fans to find out how comfortable they are using the word “Yids,” in chants and cheers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 7, 2019 07:23
Tottenham players celebrate with fans 150. (photo credit: reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur soccer club are querying their fans to find out how comfortable they are using the word “Yids,” in chants and cheers.

Supporters are being asked to complete an online survey by August 18, according to a report by Alegemeiner. The survey asks, “Do you think the use of the Y-word by [Tottenham Hotspur] Spurs fans contributes to a lack of clarity on what constitutes antisemitic abuse by fans, even if unintentional?” and “To what extent do you agree that the use of the Y-word needs to be reassessed?”
The survey is being done as the English Premier League kicks off this coming weekend. The team has a sizable contingent of Jewish fans. However, according to Algemeiner, in the past some rivals have targeted the Tottenham team by deploying the word Yids in offensive and derogatory chants,


This is not the first time the club has polled on such a topic. In 2013, a similar poll found that 74% of non-Jewish and 73% of Jewish fans were generally in favor of being allowed to use the Y-word.



