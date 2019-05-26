Sotheby's to hold 'Important Judaica' auction

Sotheby jewelery auction.
(photo credit: AP)
Internationally renowned auction house Sotheby's is to hold an auction on June 5 entitled "Important Judaica" consisting of rare and valuable artifacts from throughout the Jewish world.
Highlights include an Isidor Kaufmann portrait of a rabbi with a young pupil, valued at $220,000, an elaborately illustrated ketubah (marriage certificate) from Corfu dating from 1796, and a silver-gilt hanging Shabbat lamp, from 18th century Germany, which is expected to fetch between $600,000 and $800,000.
Also included is a collection of nearly 300 picture postcards of resorts in the Catskills area of New York, famously popular amongst Jews of New York between the 1940's and 1970's. Informally known as the "Borscht Belt" and the "Jewish Alps", the Catskills were frequented every summer and during Jewish festivals by New York Jews as antisemitism prevented them from vacationing elsewhere.
Many of the postcards advertise all the different amenities on offer during this period, from sports facilities to the many forms of entertainment available.
The film Dirty Dancing (1987), as well as the second season of Amazon’s award-winning 1950s-set comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, reflect on this era of American Jewish history.
