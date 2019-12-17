The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
StandWithUs Facebook pages hacked

‘We will be back bigger and better than before,’ says StandWithUs Israel’s executive director Michael Dickson

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 12:15
An ISIS logo posted on one of the StandWithUs administered Facebook accounts after it was hacked (photo credit: STANDWITHUS)
StandWithUs have vowed that they will not be silenced after seven of their Facebook pages, including their main English page, was hacked.
The pages hit included their main English page, Arabic page, and their pages in Holland, Brazil, the UK and their Spanish page.
The organization is a non-profit international education pro-Israel organization. StandWithUs supports Israel and fights Antisemitism through education.
According to StandWithUs Israel’s executive director Michael Dickson, the pages have been down for the last 14 hours.
Dickson told The Jerusalem Post that they are “constantly vigilant because “we know we are a source of potential attack.
“We were aware of this [the hack] as it was happening, in real time,” he said, adding that they are in touch with the highest levels of Facebook and continue to be so.
As a result of knowing that they could be a target, Dickson said that they keep to the most stringent security on Facebook and said it’s believed to have been an “internal hack within Facebook using bots… Facebook are trying to freeze out [their] content.”
He said as one of the largest sources of news and educational resources on Israel, “we receive hate filled, abusive messages - we see this a lot during times of war - so we understand we are a target.”
Asked about what was being posted, he said that “we saw that admins were locked out, and ISIS logo was posted” on one of their administered accounts. “It’s been taken down since, and Facebook have assured us that they are getting control of the situation, but at this time still don’t access.”
Dickson highlighted that none of the seven pages have been unavailable and no one can find them if they search for them.
“StandWithUs staff also received messages, they were being tagged in posts about it and people were also posting about it on their own accounts,” he said. “We are working with Facebook and we anticipate will be back.”
Asked how he felt about the situation, Dickson said that “we’re obviously unhappy it happened, this is an unacceptable situation, but we understand that we’re a target… but we assure our followers that we won’t be silenced. “We will learn from this and we will be back bigger and better than before,” Dickson added.
Addressing how something like this could be avoided in the future, Dickson said although they haven’t yet received that assurance that this won’t happen again, they are speaking with senior members of Facebook and the two will work together and learn from this experience.
Dickson reiterated that they will be back and the organization will continue to post updates on their website as more information becomes available.
Facebook acknowledged the Post’s request for comment but has not yet responded.


