The British supermarket chain Tesco has apologized after ham was dumped in the kosher section in one of its stores.

The incident took place Monday afternoon in a store in Barkingside, a town in north Ilford, in the London borough of Redbridge, home to a large Jewish population. Some of the ham products strewn in the kosher section were opened.

“We’re sorry for any upset this has caused. We immediately removed these products from the kosher section,” a Tesco spokesperson said, the Jewish Chronicle reported

“Although this appears to have been an accident in a busy store, it should not have happened and we will check the kosher section regularly to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”