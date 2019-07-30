Swastika found painted on Jewish leadership building in Argentina

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A Swastika was found painted on a Jewish building in Santa Fe, Argentina earlier this week.



According to the Coordination Forum for Countering Antisemitism,the vandals spray-painted the swastika at the front of the Jewish Cultural Association building in the city just days after antisemitic graffiti appeared in the same place. The graffiti that appeared days before had been painted over with white paint.

The antisemitism watchdog said that Jewish leaders had already filed a report with the police following the incident.There has been a spate of antisemitic incidents reported across Argentina recently, ranging from antisemitic graffiti, physical attacks and social media posts spawning from the country.Last week, four people were convicted for spray painting antisemitic graffiti in 2016 at a school park, as well as for threatning a leader from the Argentine Jewish community.Also last week, a study done by Web Observatory, an Internet watchdog that works towards creating a discriminatory-free web, found that the Spanish words for “Jew” and “Zionist” were used the most on social media and online in Argentina in antisemitic context between 2015 and 2018, the Coordination Forum for Countering Antisemitism reported.Earlier this month, the organization also reported that a judicial employee from the northeastern city of Resistencia posted antisemitic content on her social media page.The post included a picture of Jewish children playing in a park near a Jewish school with the caption: “I think they forgot to tell the little Jews that it’s summer vacation. And then they asked why Hitler hated them.”Following major backlash, she posted on Facebook she apologized “to these boys, their parents, grandparents and other relatives for the error I have made.“Forgive me, my Jewish friends who know me and how I really think. I apologize to my family for the pain I caused them,” she wrote at the time.Meanwhile, last month Rabbi Shlomo Tawil of a local Chabad was the victim of an antisemitic attack in Rosario. This was the third antisemitic attack to take place over a short period of time in Argentina. Two other Jewish leaders were attacked in April and May this year.At the time, the Argentinean Jewish political umbrella DAIA slammed the attack at the time calling it a “brutal antisemitic aggression” and called on the local government to look into why there is a rise in antisemitism.In a separate incident, also last month, the Monument to Humanity in the Argentine town of Resistencia, which also commemorates a Holocaust survivor, was badly vandalized with Swastikas and antisemitic graffiti.In Buenos Aires in May, Swastikas were also found painted outside a Jewish barbershop’s store.Antisemitic incidents in Argentina are on the rise with a 14% rise seen in 2017 from 2016.There are about 180,000 Jews living in Argentina today. Jews have lived in Argentina for centuries with many coming to the country from Spain and Portugal in a bid to flee inquisitions, pogroms and persecution.However, today about 80% of the Jewish community are Ashkenazi, but 80% of the observant community are Sephardic or Mizrahi.

