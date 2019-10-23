Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Swastika outside attorney’s office in Cali investigated as hate crime

The swastika was found spray painted on the Weinstein and Associates firm’s sign in front of the office building on Saturday.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 23, 2019 04:03
Swastika on a wall (illustrative)

Swastika on a wall (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

  Police in Palm Springs, California, are investigating a swastika drawn outside the office of a Jewish attorney as a possible hate crime.


The swastika was found spray painted on the Weinstein and Associates firm’s sign in front of the office building on Saturday. It was removed several hours later, KESQ News Channel 3 reported.
 
“This is a horrible crime,” attorney Bob Weinstein told the Palm Springs Desert Sun newspaper. “I’m especially affected by it because they know I’m Jewish, with a name like that, and they know I’m in this building ’cause my name’s on the building. My family survived the Holocaust, so we’re very sensitive to those kind of hate signs.”


Related Content

Nazi Swastika
October 23, 2019
Prominent Washington, DC synagogue vandalized

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings