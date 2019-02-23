Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Swastikas and pro-Nazi slogans spray-painted at Rego Park school in Queens

Jewish residents of Rego Park Queens were shocked to discover Neo-Nazi slurs defacing the play-yard of a local Jewish school.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 23, 2019 00:18
A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty". (photo credit: LASZIO BALOGH/REUTERS)

 
Dozens of swastikas and pro-Nazi slurs were spray-painted at a Jewish school play-yard in Rego Park, Queens on Friday, Ynet reported. 
 
School staff rushed to the scene to clean it and New York Police forces arrived on the scene to investigate. The school was not working as usual but the playground was open to the public. 
 
Vice-CEO of the American Jewish Congress Assaf Weiss said that months after the October Etz Chaim Synagogue shooting that claimed the lives of 11 Jewish worshipers "we once again see worrying antisemitic incidents in Jewish neighborhoods in NYC, the city with the largest Jewish community in the US." 
 
Rego Park Queens is featured in the ground-braking graphic novel  'Maus' by Art Spiegelman about his father, who was a Holocaust survivor.      
     




  
  




