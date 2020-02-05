The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Synagogue built by Jews who fled Cuba is struggling in Miami

Cuban Jews founded this congregation in 1961 as immigration from the island nation surged following Fidel Castro’s rise to power in 1959.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 03:49
Miami (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Miami
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.— Palm trees line the entrance to the Cuban Hebrew Congregation, where on a recent Saturday morning, about a dozen elderly people gathered for services.
Congregants greeted each other in Spanish inside the building, whose Western facade features an impressive Gaudi-esque wall with irregularly shaped stained glass windows. At the front of the sanctuary, the flag of Cuba hung from a pole beside those of Israel and the United States.
Cuban Jews founded this congregation in 1961 as immigration from the island nation surged following Fidel Castro’s rise to power in 1959. Membership peaked in 1980, when more than 1,000 people were affiliated. But the membership has since dropped precipitously to just about 180 today, calling the synagogue’s future into question.
“It had a lot of members at one time but they got older, so they passed away or they moved away or they moved to where the children are,” said Rachel Dubelman, 71, the synagogue’s president.
As its membership shrunk, the congregation struggled financially. Seeking alternative income sources, the synagogue offered tours and rental space to outside groups. A museum about Cuban-Jewish history also is under consideration.
“Everything is a challenge,” said Gena Gutman, who became involved with the synagogue shortly after moving from Cuba to Miami in 1965. “We have to manage and we have to survive, and we have to leave this legacy to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and that’s what moves us to continue.”
Cuba was once home to a diverse Jewish community. Sephardi Jews from Turkey and Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe settled there in the early 20th century. More Jews arrived seeking refuge during the Holocaust. Before the 1959 revolution, about 20,000 Jews called the country home.
But the vast majority departed in the early 1960s after Castro declared the country communist. Ruth Behar, a Havana-born anthropologist and author of the memoir “An Island Called Home: Returning to Jewish Cuba,” said they left because Castro’s nationalization program cost many their businesses. Jews also worried about their ability to freely practice their religion under a communist government.
Most of the emigres settled in New York or Miami Beach, which was a far cry from the luxury tourist destination it is today.
“When they arrived, it was still an area that was very affordable and there were lots of rental apartments,” said Behar, an anthropology professor at the University of Michigan.
Gutman, 85, remembers the struggles her family faced when they arrived in Miami in 1965. She and her husband opened a store “the size of a closet,” first selling clothes and later electronics.
“The youngest of my children had to sleep on the floor in schmattas while I was working and my husband was outside trying to get us some merchandise,” she recalled, using a Yiddish word for rags.
Still, things were much better than in her native country, where Gutman struggled to find basic necessities.
“We didn’t had food, we didn’t had medication. When a child gets sick, nothing to do,” she recalled. “It was hard and at that time — thanks God my husband and me were young, strong — and we decided we had to do whatever is the best for my family.”
The Cuban Jewish community had been a tight-knit one, and many who arrived in Miami Beach settled near one another in an effort to re-create the community they had lost. In 1961, they founded Circulo Cubano-Hebreo de Miami, a social group for Cuban Jews. El Circulo, as it was called, eventually became the Cuban Hebrew Congregation.
“It was a place that anchored all of the Jews so that they have a place to go,” said Dubelman, whose family left Cuba in 1961 for New York and later moved to Florida.
The Cuban Hebrew Congregation, which is affiliated with the Conservative movement, was founded by Ashkenazi Jews, which Behar says make up the larger portion of Cuban Jews. Sephardi Cubans founded their own synagogue, today known as Temple Moses Sephardic Congregation of Miami.
The establishment of Cuban synagogues was driven in part by a desire to recapture something of island Jewish life in America. But the new arrivals also weren’t exactly welcomed with open arms by the existing Jewish community.
“They formed the Cuban Hebrew Congregation precisely because they were having a hard time fitting into the Jewish community in Miami,” Behar said.
“There wasn’t really a concept yet of Jewish multiculturalism, so I think the first reaction [from American Jews] was, ‘Are these people really Jews?’ They spoke Spanish, they ate black beans, they had very different customs from American Jews.”
Today, many of the children of the original immigrants have assimilated into the larger American Jewish community. Some have moved away, while others have joined synagogues locally.
“A lot of synagogues [here], even if they’re not completely Cuban Jewish, they have a lot of Cuban Jews integrating” Gutman said. “The ones that moved out belong to other synagogues. It’s a mix of the American Jews and the Cuban Jews, and we mix very well with everybody.”
Despite the economic struggles Gutman, who volunteers in the synagogue office, said she doesn’t spend too much time worrying about its future. Instead, she focuses on making sure she can make it to services as much as possible.
“I don’t miss a Shabbat for nothing in the world, unless I’m sick,” Gutman said. “I feel I’m home, that’s what I feel. I feel it’s mine, it’s a part of me.”


Tags diaspora cuba Miami
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Micah Halpern The week of Kobe Bryant, impeachment and the Trump peace plan By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by