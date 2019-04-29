The General Assembly will convene for a special session on antisemitism

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

WASHINGTON – The plenary session of the UN General Assembly will meet for a special session regarding the intensification of antisemitic events around the world, officials at the Israeli Mission in the UN told The Jerusalem Post.



Senior members of the United Nations are expected to participate in the event. The initiative was led by Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, who in recent months began a wide-ranging diplomatic effort in which he enlisted the United States, Canada, and European Union countries in support the Israeli effort.

The meeting is expected to take place at the end of May in coordination with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly.



A few days before the debate, an exhibit will be presented at UN headquarters to review some of the hate events that have taken place in the past year around the world.

According to the Israeli Mission to the UN, for some time, Danon has been leading the United Nations in the fight against antisemitism. During last years’ General Assembly, Danon opened a pavilion that hosted world leaders and called to fight antisemitism.

The Israeli Ambassador also called a meeting with European Union ambassadors to discuss the dangers of antisemitism last month, and at his request, the Security Council started its meeting Monday with a moment of silence to commemorate the victims of the San Diego synagogue shooting.

Ahead of the General Assembly’s special session, dozens of UN ambassadors will take part in the March of the Living in Poland in the coming days alongside a delegation of US government ambassadors.

“The struggle against antisemitism is a struggle for the future of the world. The United Nations must state, in a clear voice, opposition to this hatred that is sweeping the countries of the world, which threatens to return us to the days when the Jewish people lived in fear,” Danon told the Post.

