The Honey Foundation appoints Rabbi David Hoffman as President

Rabbi David Hoffman has been appointed by The Honey Foundation for Israel as their new president.. (photo credit: HONEY FOUNDATION FOR ISRAEL)

Sarah Lipsey Brokman, Honey Foundation's Vice-Chair and CEO said, “I am so thrilled to have Rabbi Hoffman join the Honey Foundation for Israel’s professional team. Rabbi Hoffman’s passion for furthering the connections between all Jews makes him a perfect addition.”

“Rabbi Hoffman will position The Honey Foundation as a thought leader in the newly emerging field of leadership in Israeli Judaism. We hope that bringing Rabbi Hoffman into the organization will raise the issue of open access to Jewish life in Israel to the forefront of the conversation in the Jewish world.”Ordained by JTS , also gaining a Ph.D. in Talmudic and Rabbinic Literature from the institution, Rabbi Hoffman is a highly respected and experienced figure in the Jewish world, also having studied in Israel.He was a faculty member at JTS and advisor for the Rabbinical school for almost 20 years and trained a new generation of Rabbinic leadership. He served as the Vice-Chancellor of JTS and worked with their Board of Trustees and major supporters, leading their Capital Campaign.“We are living at an unprecedented time in history, in which people are searching for deep community and ways to feel connected to other human beings. As Jews, we have inherited transformational gifts that respond to these existential needs: community, ritual, history, culture. Talented spiritual leaders, who can bring religious and spiritual leadership to the project of meaning-making, are best positioned to create communities of Jewish meaning that integrate these elements in powerful ways,” says Rabbi David Hoffman.“The Honey Foundation empowers spiritual leaders and allows them to make these gifts available to the widest number of Jews. The work of training and developing the next generation of spiritual leaders in America has been my professional passion until now; at this moment, to be able to work with Israeli Jews who are creating a dynamic Israeli Judaism and building open Israeli Jewish communities is a tremendous personal blessing. It is also our hope that focusing the American Jewish community on the possibilities of Israeli Judaism will serve as a much-needed source of common purpose and language around Judaism will build more bridges between these two great Jewish communities.”The Honey Foundation for Israel aspires to expand and develop diversity in the Jewish community field in Israel. With the firm belief that meaningful community life is the right of every Israeli, the Foundation sees diverse, professional, inspiring, inclusive and open community spiritual leadership as the lever for this social change. Guided by pluralistic Jewish values, it seeks to create the existence of a free market of rich and relevant Israeli Judaism that will positively influence Israeli society and the entire Jewish world.

