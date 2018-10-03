October 03 2018
|
Tishrai, 24, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

The odd couple: Chemistry Nobel winner is anti-Israel, one is a supporter

George Smith is not Jewish, but he is a member of the pro-BDS Jewish Voices for Peace and has written for an anti-Israel website.

By YVETTE J. DEANE,
October 3, 2018 14:42
1 minute read.

Nobel Chemistry Prize rewards 'revolution based on evolution', October 10, 2018 (Reuters)

Nobel Chemistry Prize rewards 'revolution based on evolution', October 10, 2018 (Reuters)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Two of the three winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this year have political connection to Israel: One is a member of an anti-Israel group, while the other promotes ties between Israel and the UK.

George Smith from the University of Missouri, is a staunch critic Israel and member of the Jewish Voice for Peace, a left-wing activist organization that supports boycotting Israel. 

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Anti-Defamation League characterizes JVP as "a radical anti-Israel activist group that...[extends] its boycott agenda to include not just Israel but its American supporters as well" and "has the effect of perpetuating the classic anti-Jewish stereotype of Jews as self-centered elitists." The ADL also says JVP gives cover to antisemitism.


Smith is not Jewish, but his bio on the Mondoweiss website states: “My wife is Jewish and our sons are bar-mitzvahed, and I’m very engaged with Jewish culture and politics." 

Mondoweiss is an anti-Israel site that regularly compares Israel's behavior to that of the Nazis and actively engages in denying the Jewish people's historic connection to Israel. Smith has written five articles for the site in the years 2012 to 2017, all of which are related to Israel.

Sir Gregory Winter, another Chemistry Nobel winner, is a member of the UK-Israel science council, which brings people from both countries together.

The council is made up of 25 scientists from the UK and Israel and describes its central goal as "to improve science collaboration between the two countries." Prof. Ada Yonath, who won a Nobel in Chemistry in 2009, is a former member of the council.

The two are sharing the prize with Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology, who visited Israel in June for a government-funded chemistry conference in Jerusalem.

The trio won for harnessing the power of evolution to produce novel proteins used in everything from environmentally friendly detergents and biofuels to cancer drugs.


The fruits of this work include the world's top-selling prescription medicine -- the antibody injection Humira sold by AbbVie for treating rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.


Arnold, only the fifth woman to win a chemistry Nobel, was awarded half of the 9 million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize while fellow Smith and Winter shared the other half.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A view of the Auschwitz concentration camp
October 3, 2018
Canada revokes the citizenship of a 94-year-old Nazi

By IRIS GEORLETTE/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut