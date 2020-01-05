Thousands march in New York against antisemitism - watch live

Thousands of Jews are marching in New York City under the banner “No Hate. No Fear."A similar march took place in Jerusalem. The events come in the wake of a series of violent attacks against Jews in New York and New Jersey, including a stabbing attack over Hanukkah that left five people injured, one critically.The New York march is organized by the UJA-Federation of New York, together with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the Anti-Defamation League of New York, the American Jewish Committee of New York and the New York Board of Rabbis. In preparation for the New York march, organizers created graphics to be posted on social media with the hashtags #JewishandProud, #StandTogether and #NoHateNoFear, which were widely shared over the weekend.The New York Times also published an op-ed in support of the rally, noting that more than half of the 421 hate crimes reported in the city in 2019 were directed at Jews. It called the march “a chance for people of all faiths and backgrounds to show critical support for New York’s Jewish communities.