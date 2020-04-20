Although the 2020 March of the Living will not take place on Holocaust Memorial Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, 10,000 people have participated in the organization’s virtual memorial plaque project during the past week. The plaques will be projected on the entrance gate to the Birkenau death camp this evening as Holocaust Remembrance Day begins across the Jewish world.

“NeverMeansNever,” the virtual project which launched last week, gives individuals around the world the opportunity to simulate one of the most meaningful personal moments of the march by composing a personal message and placing it on a virtual plaque along the train tracks in Birkenau. The project continues the tradition of remembering and paying tribute to the victims, honoring the survivors and committing to the global fight against antisemitism, hatred and intolerance.

To date, more than 10,000 individuals from 60 different countries – which is identical to the number of people that were scheduled to participate in the actual march – have laid personal plaques via a dedicated mini-site https://nevermeansnever.motl.org/