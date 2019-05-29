'Time doesn't diminish responsibility' says Wiesenthal Center as Nazi guard charged

WREATHS ARE seen next to a sculpture during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Ninety-two-year-old Bruno Dey has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of over 5,000 people as a Nazi death camp guard and the Simon Wiesenthal Center is in support.

Ephraim Zuroff, the Israeli-based director of the center told The Jerusalem Post that Nazi war criminals need to be brought to justice regardless of their age.

He credited a change in policy instituted ten years ago for the trials of four former Nazis. "Now, any person who served in a death camp or mobile killing unit can be prosecuted in Germany based on service alone," Zuroff told the Post. He said such a policy existed before it was changed in the 1960s, requiring proof that a Nazi had actually committed a specific crime against specific victims motivated by racial hatred.

Dey served as a guard at the Stutthof concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. The nine months he spent on duty at a concentration camp watch-tower led to the murder of 5,230 civilians , Reuters reported a month ago. According to the German Die Welt newspaper, which first reported the charges, the man admitted to prosecutors during a voluntary interrogation last year that he had seen people being taken to gas chambers to be murdered, but said there was nothing he could do to stop it.

"The passage of time in no way diminishes the criminal responsibility of those guilty of aiding and abetting the implementation of the Final Solution. The Wiesenthal Center has assisted in the recent cases of two Stutthof guards by locating more than 20 survivors of the camp, most of whom are currently residing in Israel," Zuroff stated regarding the case.

He noted that German authorities convicted three former Nazis based on the new policy and two out of the three cases had their appeals rejected.

"This will be the fifth trial when it begins," he told the Post. "Had this change been made previously, it would have greatly increased the number of perpetrators to go to trial," he added.

The other war criminals to stand trial for the murder of over 6 million Jews and millions of other minorities include Oskar Groening, known as the " Bookkeeper of Auschwitz " for his job counting cash stolen from people. He died last year aged 96 as he waited to begin his sentence.





Founded in 1977, the Simon Wiesenthal Center educates the public about the Holocaust. It was named after the famed Nazi-hunter. In 2016 Reinhold Hanning was sentenced to five years in prison for being an accessory to the murder of 170,000 people as an Auschwitz death camp guard.

