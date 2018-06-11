June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Triple Crown winner Justify partially owned by George Soros company

The three-year-old colt Justify won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, after previously winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the three most prestigious horse racing events of the year.

By JTA
June 11, 2018 10:02
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of

Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, U.S., June 9, 2018.. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

Justify, the 13th horse ever to win the Triple Crown, is partially owned by a company controlled by the top employees of Jewish investor George Soros.

The three-year-old colt Justify won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, after previously winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the three most prestigious horse racing events of the year.

The New York Times reported in the days leading up to the race that Soros’s investment firm, Soros Fund Management, is behind SF Bloodstock and SF Racing Group, an international breeding and racing operation started in 2008. Executives from the investment firm oversee the breeding and horse ownership businesses. The operation owns 15 percent of the breeding rights to Justify, who is descended from previous Triple Crown winners  Seattle Slew and Secretariat.

The group prefers to operate out of the spotlight, according to the Times.

Soros is a Hungarian-American Jewish business magnate and philanthropist, who donated millions to Democratic candidates including presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and who Is considered an enemy of the state in Hungary for his support of resettling refugees.


