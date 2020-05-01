The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump marks Jewish US heritage month, vows to combat antisemitic bigotry

The President lauded the “unbreakable spirit” of the Jewish people in overcoming “suffering, cruel oppression, violence, and bigotry” as he reissued the proclamation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 1, 2020 11:55
US President Donald Trump (photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump marked the start of Jewish American Heritage Month with a proclamation this week in which he vowed to “vigorously confront antisemitic discrimination and violence against members.”
America’s Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tweeted that message on Friday, with his own statement.
“Today begins Jewish American Heritage Month. As President Trump has proclaimed, “we reaffirm... our rejection of antisemitic bigotry... [and] give thanks for the profound contributions that Jewish Americans continue to make to our society & way of life,”" Friedman wrote.
Former US President Bush in 2006 first set aside the month of May to recognize Jewish contributions to the United States, dating to as early as 1654 when 23 Sephardic Jews immigrated as a group to the New World, landing in New York, then known as New Amsterdam. 
“In the centuries since, Jewish Americans have contributed in countless ways to our country’s culture and character, Trump wrote.   
“From the arts and sciences to business and public service, nearly every facet of our society has benefitted from the talent, inspiration, vision, expertise, ingenuity, and sacrifice of Jewish Americans,” Trump said, adding that he honored the way Jewish Americans had enriched “our country and the world.” 
The President lauded the “unbreakable spirit” of the Jewish people in overcoming “suffering, cruel oppression, violence, and bigotry” as he reissued the proclamation.
Tragically, he explained, the American Jews continue to face “antisemitic discrimination, persecution, and violence” and their institutions  “remain targets of vandalism and destruction,’ he said.
Trump recalled the synagogue shooting in Poway, California in 2019 in which one worshipper was killed, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, and three others injured.
“Such unconscionable acts are an abomination to all decent and compassionate people. Hatred is intolerable and has no place in our hearts or in our society. We must therefore vigorously confront antisemitic discrimination and violence against members of the Jewish community,” Trump wrote.  
This month, Trump wrote, the US has reaffirmed it commitment to “never compromise our steadfast support for the Jewish community, our rejection of anti-Semitic bigotry, and our disdain for malicious attacks of hatred.”
He continued, “Jewish Americans strengthen, sustain, and inspire our country through dedication to family, respect for cherished traditions, and commitment to the values of justice and equality that unite Americans of every faith and background.”


