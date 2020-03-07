Two AIPAC attendees test positive for coronavirus

The capital's Department of Health said in a statement later that, based on its investigation in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDH), "there is no identified risk to conference attendees at this time."

"All attendees and members of the public are urged to follow the well-established prevention tips, like staying home if sick and calling ahead to a health provider if experiencing symptoms. We will work with AIPAC leadership to keep all attendees informed of any new developments," the statement reads.

Some 18,000 attendees, including a few world leaders, dozens of members of Congress, and high-profile administration officials, participated in the event. Vice President Mike Pence was the keynote speaker. Pence, who is the Trump administration point man in charge of coronavirus response, was asked during a press conference on Friday about the fact that two attendees tested positive for the virus, and whether he is concerned that the virus is now in Washington. "It's the first I heard of it amidst a busy day – and we will be engaged, I am confident, with the same contact tracing like with any case," Pence said.

AIPAC also released a statement on Friday, saying that the organization is in constant communication with the Westchester County Health Department and the DC Health Department, which is coordinating with the New York Health Department as well as with national health authorities. "We have consulted with a top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Edward Septimus – Adjunct Professor of Internal Medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine," AIPAC said in a statement.

The pro-Israel organization called on all conference participants to follow CDC guidelines and consult with their health care providers if they feel ill or have medical questions. "If you test positive for coronavirus, we urge you to inform your local health authorities so they can properly coordinate their response to this situation with the appropriate health authorities," AIPAC added.