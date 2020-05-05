UK Labour General Secretary Formby resigns after antisemitism report leak

UK Labour Party General Secretary Jennie Formby resigned from her post on Monday following the leak of a bombshell report on antisemitism within the party weeks prior, according to a report released by Sky News.

In a leaked internal 860-page report about antisemitism in Labour, which was published by Sky News on April 12, the British party said it had “no evidence” of bias in the handling of complaints or of staff being “motivated by antisemitic intent.”

Meanwhile, current Labour Party leader Sir Keir Stamer praised Formby's "commitment" in the midst of a "period of political upheaval" following internal dispute within the party of managing and defining antisemitism.

Formby was considered a staunch ally of Jeremy Corbyn, the former party leader who was himself accused of antisemitism amid numerous controversies and due to his personal ties to prominent anti-Zionist and antisemitic figures and organizations.

Follwing her resignation, Formby said in a statement that "I would like to thank Jeremy, our members and my staff colleagues who have given me so much support during what has been a very challenging period, in particular when I was suffering from ill health."

"I wish Keir and Angela the very best of luck in taking the party forward and leading Labour to victory at the next general election," she added.

Stamer thanked Formby "for her service and for the personal and professional efforts she has made in advancing the cause she has fought all her life for". He also commended her "commitment and energy" during a "period of political upheaval".



Formby's resignation is considered another blow to Corbyn's hard-left momentum faction, which has seen a string of resigntions following the Labour Party's major defeat in the 2019 UK general election.