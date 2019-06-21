UK rabbi to House of Lords: Rise in antisemitism today similar to Holocaust-era

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The UK House of Lords debated on the subject of antisemitism in the country's politics on Thursday, where their former chief rabbi Jonathan Sacks described the rise of antisemitism in Europe today much as that of Holocaust-era Europe.



Sacks expressed his shock that when he visited Poland, he found that Warsaw Ghetto was located in the center of town.

Earlier today, I spoke in a @UKHouseofLords debate on worldwide #antisemitism.

"Try to imagine 400,000 Hindus or Sikhs imprisoned within ghetto walls in the middle of London," Sacks said. "Imagine people passing those walls every day, knowing that behind them, thousands were dying or being sent to their deaths, and no one said a word. How did it happen?""It happened because, in the 19th century, in the heart of emancipated Europe, antisemitism, once dismissed as a primitive prejudice of the Middle Ages, was reborn," Sacks continued.Sacks brought up the different politicians of the 19th century during the Holocaust that allowed that same antisemitism of the Middle Ages to prevail once more. "That is where we are today," he emphasized. "Within living memory of the Holocaust, antisemitism has returned exactly as it did in the 19th century, just when people had begun to feel that they had finally vanquished the hatreds of the past.""Today, there is a hardly a country in the world, certainly not a single country in Europe, where Jews feel safe," Sacks declared. "It is hard to emphasize how serious this is, not just for Jews but for our shared humanity."Pointing his finger at the long-running wave of antisemitism taking over the UK Labour Party, Sacks said that "a society, or for that matter, a political party that tolerates antisemitism, that tolerates any hate, has forfeited all moral credibility.""You cannot build a future on the malign myths of the past," Sacks concluded. "You cannot sustain freedom on the basis of hostility and hate."

