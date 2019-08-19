U.S. Jewry feel betrayed by Netanyahu following Omar, Tlaib debacle

“It’s not a secret that many American Jews are Democrats – they felt that Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, in taking this position [of not allowing their visit], has betrayed them.”



These were the words of Gusti Yehoshua-Braverman, chairwoman of the World Zionist Organization’s Department for Diaspora Affairs, speaking with The Jerusalem Post on Monday about reactions she has received from American Jewry following the debacle surrounding the decision to bar entry to Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

In a column commenting on the matter, which she also sent to the Post, Yehoshua-Braverman wrote that this decision, “unfortunately proves, yet again... [the Israeli government’s] insensitivity to the inner feelings of the second largest Jewish community in the world.”“It seems that, at this point, the Israeli motto ‘don't be just, better be smart,’ did not guide the decision makers in the State of Israel,” she wrote. “The approval,” which had been announced by US Ambassador Ron Dermer last month, “followed by the refusal, apparently as a result of pressure exerted by President [Donald] Trump , caused immense damage to the image of the State of Israel among the [general] public, and the Jewish community in the United States, in particular.”Yehoshua-Braverman made it clear the “refusal of entry of persons advocating boycotting Israel and thus calling for our destruction is a fundamental right that we have as a state.“In fact, Israel is not the first country to do so,” she stressed, giving examples like the Netherland’s barring Turkish ministers, and the Obama administration barring UK citizen Luke Angel from entering the US for sending a drunken email to the White House in 2010.“The list of persons prevented by Western countries from entering their borders is long and impressive,” she said.However, during a phone conversation with the Post, she explained further that with Netanyahu being the prime minister not just of Israel, but the entire Jewish people, “we need to be smarter than this.“We know that they are biased,” she said referring to Omar and Tlaib’s pro-boycott sentiments, “everyone knows this, but by allowing them into the country we could have presented another face of Israel,” adding that this would have been a good opportunity “to fight the biased attitude” that the world has towards Israel.Yehoshua-Braverman highlighted that this decision has also damaged a lot of the work Jewish democrats have been doing to present Israel “in a good way.“They feel that Netanyahu has pulled the rug from beneath their feet by following this demand,” adding that the Jewish community in the US is also feeling ignored.“We need to strengthen at least the the US Jewish community, we cannot ignore them,” she charged. “At the end of the day, he [Netanyahu] is playing a dangerous game on our backs - the backs of both Israelis and the Jewish community.”She added that she wrote the column because American Jewish community needed to hear more voices from Israel on the matter.In her column, Yehoshua-Braverman said that “the scores of heated and furious calls I received as the head of the [WZO] Department of Diaspora Affairs, as well as the harsh condemnations from Jewish bodies known for their unqualified support for the State of Israel, indicate that a red line has been crossed.“Precisely now, when a tremendous effort is made within the Jewish community to maintain bipartisan support for Israel, the Israeli government's decision to take part in internal US struggles and side with the Republicans against the Democratic Party, when many of its supporters are members of the Jewish community, is no less than a Casus Belli [an act that allegedly justifies conflict],” she wrote. “This inconceivable reality forced Jewish Federations and Organizations to come out publicly and firmly against the Israeli government.”According to Yehoshua-Braverman,“it seems [that] anyone who is familiar with American Jewry and knows the processes of change it is undergoing, both as a community as well as in its relations with Israel, knows that for quite some time the Israeli government is playing with fire that threatens to consume the constantly thinning rope between us, living in the Jewish Nation State, and them, living in the Diaspora.”She made it clear that “this is no longer a call for the Israeli government and its head to recalculate, this is an emergency call before the crash.”Yehoshua-Braverman called on Netanyahu to remember that “serving as Prime Minister of Israel means serving as Prime Minister of the entire Jewish people, with all it implies.”

