US Secretary of State Pompeo ‘moved’ by Tel Aviv solidarity

The Tel Aviv city hall lit up on Saturday evening with the colors of the red white and blue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2020 10:25
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the AIPAC policy conference in Washington in March. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the AIPAC policy conference in Washington in March.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo wrote on social media on Saturday night that the American flag lighting up the façade of the Tel Aviv city hall is “an amazing symbol of solidarity and cooperation.”  
Pompeo was re-tweeting a post by US ambassador to Israel David Friedman from March 31, in which he wrote that this was a “show of solidarity with the US during this time of mutual crisis.” 
Tel Aviv is not the only Israeli city to show solidarity with victims of COVID-19 around the world, Jerusalem had the Italian flag screened on the walls of the old city to express its support to the people of Italy. 
While the situation in the US is not as severe as in Italy in terms of fatalities, it is feared that the worst is still ahead, with the US surpassing China and Italy as the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, with over 300,000 confirmed cases, according to data gathered by John Hopkins University.
By contrast, the countries with the next highest number of cases, Spain and Italy, each have approximately 124,000 confirmed cases.
 
On Saturday night, US President Donald Trump vowed to “move heaven and earth” to help Americans during this global coronavirus epidemic.


