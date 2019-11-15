NYC Conference
Venice’s ancient ghetto floods as new tides rise

Venice's ancient Jewish neighborhood was flooded on Friday morning, as a new high tide peaked at 154 cm, leaving 70% of the iconic Italian city inundated.

Campo di Ghetto Novo, Venice, November 15, 2019. (photo credit: COURTESY OF PAOLO NAVARRO/JEWISH COMMUNITY OF VENICE.)
Campo di Ghetto Novo, Venice, November 15, 2019.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF PAOLO NAVARRO/JEWISH COMMUNITY OF VENICE.)
 The new emergency comes two days after Venice suffered from the worst flooding in half a century, with water reaching 187 cm, prompting mayor Luigi Brugnaro to describe the event as "apocalyptic" and to say that "Venice is on its knees."
 
The Jewish community and sites also suffered some damages. "Luckily, our synagogues are all located on top floors, but a storage facility and the kosher restaurant were affected," Paolo Navarro, a member of the board of the Jewish Community, told the Jerusalem Post in a phone call.
 
Navarro spoke to the Post only a few minutes after the water started to flood the square where, in 1516, the local authorities chose to establish an area to segregate the city's Jews - the word "ghetto" probably originated from the ancient Venetian word for foundry, gheto, as one stood nearby.
 
He said that in this challenging time, the community stands by the city and shares the mayor's appeal to the Italian authorities for quick help.
 
On Wednesday, the city's most popular sites and monuments, including St. Mark Square and Cathedral, were ravaged by the water, as thoroughfares were turned into raging torrents, stone balustrades were shattered, boats tossed ashore and gondolas smashed against their moorings.
 
The Jewish neighborhood area is located on a slightly higher level than most of Venice, so the floods have been partially more contained, the secretary-general of the Jewish Community Michael Calimani told the Post.
 
However, he added that significant damages were reported in the city's Jewish cemeteries. The sites, located in the Lido area, include an ancient cemetery, which was in use between the fifteenth and the eighteenth centuries, and a so-called "modern" one – which has tombs that date back to the 1700s but it is still in use.
 
Also the Chassidic group Chabad-Lubavitch is active in Venice and its headquarter in the city was severely damaged by the flooding waters, as they announced on their Facebook page.
 
Only a few hundreds of Jews live in Venice today, but dozens of thousands of Jewish tourists visit the city and its centuries-old synagogues every year. 
Reuters contributed to this report.


