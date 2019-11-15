Venice’s ancient ghetto floods as new tides rise

The Jewish community and sites also suffered some damages. "Luckily, our synagogues are all located on top floors, but a storage facility and the kosher restaurant were affected," Paolo Navarro, a member of the board of the Jewish Community, told the Jerusalem Post in a phone call.

Navarro spoke to the Post only a few minutes after the water started to flood the square where, in 1516, the local authorities chose to establish an area to segregate the city's Jews - the word "ghetto" probably originated from the ancient Venetian word for foundry, gheto, as one stood nearby.

He said that in this challenging time, the community stands by the city and shares the mayor's appeal to the Italian authorities for quick help.

On Wednesday, the city's most popular sites and monuments, including St. Mark Square and Cathedral, were ravaged by the water, as thoroughfares were turned into raging torrents, stone balustrades were shattered, boats tossed ashore and gondolas smashed against their moorings.

The Jewish neighborhood area is located on a slightly higher level than most of Venice, so the floods have been partially more contained, the secretary-general of the Jewish Community Michael Calimani told the Post.

However, he added that significant damages were reported in the city's Jewish cemeteries. The sites, located in the Lido area, include an ancient cemetery, which was in use between the fifteenth and the eighteenth centuries, and a so-called "modern" one – which has tombs that date back to the 1700s but it is still in use.

Also the Chassidic group Chabad-Lubavitch is active in Venice and its headquarter in the city was severely damaged by the flooding waters, as they announced on their Facebook page.

Only a few hundreds of Jews live in Venice today, but dozens of thousands of Jewish tourists visit the city and its centuries-old synagogues every year. Reuters contributed to this report.