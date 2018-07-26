July 26 2018
|
Av, 14, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Water-fueled hoverboard takes Hora dancing to the next level

Barstool Sports reported on a Jewish wedding where two men dressed as Hasidic Jews took to the skies in water-propelled hoverboards and danced to the music of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

By JTA
July 26, 2018 13:59
1 minute read.
A boy rides a hoverboard in Santa Monica, California, United States, February 23, 2016.

A boy rides a hoverboard in Santa Monica, California, United States, February 23, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

There’s the hora, and then there’s hovering.

Barstool Sports reported on a Jewish wedding where two men dressed as Hasidic Jews took to the skies in water-propelled hoverboards and danced to the music of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The stunt was captured in a video shared by Barstool’s popular Instagram account Tuesday.

 

Move over Horah, THIS is the new hot Jewish wedding ritual in the streets.

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on


Barstool Sports didn’t share any information about the wedding. The writer called the devices used in the video “jet packs.” Resorts and beach outfitters offer rides on the devices, which use a powerful stream of water to lift riders as high as 30 feet above a body of water. The two men in the video dancing to the song “If I Were a Rich Man” are dressed in traditional Orthodox garb.

Beyond that, interpretation is up to the viewer on this one. Enjoy.

Related Content

Pig
July 26, 2018
Romanian minister compares killing sick pigs to Auschwitz

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut