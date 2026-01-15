Meta’s Jordana Cutler told The Jerusalem Post Miami Conference that the company removes “hate speech against Zionists when antisemitic tropes are invoked,” describing that rule as part of a broader set of policies aimed at protecting Jews online while acknowledging the difficulty of enforcement at global scale.

“As part of a robust framework to combat antisemitism, we have industry-leading policies designed with the safety of the Jewish community in mind,” Cutler said, according to a transcript of her remarks. She said Meta removes content that threatens harm through intimidation or violence directed at Jews, Israelis, and Zionists, and that the company bans Holocaust denial and distortion.

Cutler added that Meta prohibits harmful stereotypes about Jewish people, including claims that Jews control financial, political, or media institutions. She said the company also applies its hate-speech rules to attacks on “Zionists” when those attacks function as a proxy for antisemitic claims about Jews.

In July 2024, Meta publicly updated its hate-speech approach to attacks on “Zionists,” saying it would remove content that targets “Zionists” when it uses longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish control or conspiracies.

Meta company (credit: REUTERS)

Meta barries glorification of hate groups

Cutler highlighted what she described as a “unique policy” barring the glorification, support, or representation of hate groups and terrorist organizations or individuals. She said applying these standards is complicated by volume and nuance.

“It might seem simple to enforce these policies,” she said, “but consider the extraordinary challenges we face at scale when millions of posts are shared every day on Meta’s platforms. Context matters.”