White House hosts Hanukkah reception

"Melania and I send our warmest greetings to our Jewish brothers and sisters in the United States, in Israel, and around the world celebrating Hanukkah," Trump said in Hanukkah greetings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 6, 2018 20:03
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Hanukkah Reception at the White House in Washington, U.S., Decem

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Hanukkah Reception at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2017. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

 
United States President Donald Trump is hosting the first of two Hanukkah reception Thursday afternoon local time at the White House in Washington D.C.

"For eight nights, Jewish families and friends will come together to engage in the lighting of the menorah.  This special tradition started more than 2,000 years ago during the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, which followed a trying period when Jews were persecuted for practicing their faith.

"For eight nights, Jewish families and friends will come together to engage in the lighting of the menorah.  This special tradition started more than 2,000 years ago during the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, which followed a trying period when Jews were persecuted for practicing their faith.

Watch the reception live below:




