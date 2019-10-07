Yom Kippur War veteran: Emotional consequences to trauma

Prof. Yuval Neria fought in the Yom Kippur War, a battle that some believe could have spelled the end of the State of Israel.



Fought between October 6 and October 25, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a joint surprise attack on Israel’s southern and northern borders on Yom Kippur. It took a miraculous turn of events, and assistance from the United States, for Israeli forces to push back both Egyptian and Syrian forces.

By October 24, the IDF had encircled a large bulk of the Egyptian Army and the city of Suez, which eventually led to a ceasefire on October 25. The war came at a high price. By its end, nearly 3,000 IDF soldiers had been killed and 9,000 others were injured.For 46 years, Neria has kept the war top of mind and dedicated most of his adult life researching and helping victims of trauma and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, war veterans and prisoners of war both in Israel and across the globe.The Jerusalem Post spoke with Neria about his experiences in the Yom Kippur War, his work as a professor of medical psychology and his role as the head of the Friends of the Yom Kippur War Center in the United States.Neria grew up in Holon. Both of his parents were career soldiers. He was severely injured in the Yom Kippur War and received the medal of honor - Israel’s highest accolade for military service - for his actions as a tank commander on the Sinai front.Recalling the war, Neria said he “was enlisted - then, at 21 years old - and started as a deputy company commander of the 9th Armored Battalion on the northern front of the Suez Canal in the Sinai.“Our battalion vanished after two days [of fighting], but despite this I continued to find other tanks, joined other units, and I was eventually promoted to a company commander… [and] continued on to the Battle of the Chinese farm until I was injured and evacuated,” he said.He was only 22 when he received his Medal of Valor.He later studied psychology in Hebrew and Haifa University and taught at Tel Aviv University “until my recruitment to Columbia University.”Today, he lives with my wife and three children in New York.Neria and the Yom Kippur War Center organization, which was established in January 2018 “by warriors from this war,” are currently the tour-de-force behind an “innovative, one-of-a-kind” Yom Kippur Center to be built in Netanya.“To date, land was assigned for the Center in Netanya, and architectural plans are in progress,” he said. “We hope to have this center open to the public in three years.”Neria explained that the center will include a Hall of Valor and Commemoration, a display of the War’s History and Heritage, an auditorium, an educational wing and a Research Facility, “attracting civilians, soldiers, and researchers from Israel and around the world.”Asked why they decided to open the center, the war hero said, “it is my belief that the story of this war has yet to be fully told.“It is a rare opportunity to share the experiences of the veterans themselves, their family members, and the experiences of people who lost loved ones,” he continued. “Despite the length of time since the war, for many, the memories are still fresh and painful.”He stressed the importance of a platform for these memories to be stored and shared “for generations to come.”Neria said it was his experiences and memories from the Yom Kippur War that drew him to research PTSD and trauma.His research has been focused on “the emotional consequences of exposure to traumatic events, conducting numerous studies among Israeli veterans and prisoners of war,” both the bereaved and those exposed to the September 11 attacks in New York, and “the young adults exposed to ongoing missile and rockets attacks” in southern Israel.He said that he is specifically studying “the brain of trauma exposed individuals, and in what way its function and structure is affected by severe threat to life.”To date, his research is showing a significant impact of trauma on the brain, “especially in its capacity to effectively process fear and reward.“People with PTSD are therefore more fearful, aroused, anxious than those without PTSD regardless of the context or whether they are safe or not,” he said. “They are also more depressed and don’t seek pleasurable experiences.Neria went on to explain that in his lab at Columbia, “we are working hard on identifying the circuits involved in PTSD and how to target them better in treatment in order to reverse those difficulties and to normalize brain function in PTSD.”One of the most interesting projects he has led in recent years is establishing a treatment center for veterans and family members who are unable or not interested in receiving care in Veteran Association programs.“Established in 2016,” he said, “the New York–Presbyterian Military Family Wellness Center (MFWC) at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) provides cost-free evidence-based assessment and treatment to local area veterans, active-duty service personnel, and their adult family members.”Neria emphasized that since its inception, “the MFWC has prioritized collaborations with regional public and private institutions, seeking to complement existing resources rather than to compete with or replace them.“The primary conditions we treat are PTSD, major depression, anxiety disorders, and adjustment disorders,” meaning the readjustment to civilian life.Asked what keeps him inspired to do this work, Neria said that “as a former warrior myself, I became very committed to war veterans in Israel and around the world, who are recruited at a young age, giving everything they have to their countries, and frequently coming home psychologically and physically shattered,” he explained. “Many of them are also killed in the battlefield leaving behind a life that will never be accomplished and fulfilled.“In my work as a scientist studying PTSD, I feel that I can give back to society, by understanding the underlying damage that wars bring to human psychology, and find an effective cure for it,” he concluded.

