YouTube to remove content related to Holocaust denial

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, US on April 21, 2018.
(photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
SAN FRANCISCO - YouTube said on Wednesday it would remove videos that deny the Holocaust and other "well-documented violent events," a major reversal in policy as it fights criticism that it provides a platform to hate speech and harassment.
The streaming service, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, also said it would remove videos that glorify Nazi ideology or that promote groups that claim superiority to others to justify several forms of discrimination.
In addition, video creators that repeatedly brush up against YouTube's hate speech policies, even without violating them, will now have their accounts shut down, a spokesman said.
In a blog post, YouTube acknowledged the new policies could hurt researchers who seek out these videos "to understand hate in order to combat it." The policies also could frustrate free speech advocates who say hate speech should not be censored.
Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, which researches antisemitism, said it had provided input to YouTube on the policy change.
"While this is an important step forward, this move alone is insufficient and must be followed by many more changes from YouTube and other tech companies to adequately counter the scourge of online hate and extremism," Greenblatt said in a statement.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>