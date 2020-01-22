The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Young boys identified as the vandals of Jewish cemetery in Slovakia

The gravestones were pushed over, causing some to crack, in mid-December in the northern town of Rajec.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JANUARY 22, 2020 03:39
Children caused the vandalism of a Jewish cemetery in Slovakia, in which at least 20 headstones were damaged, not extremists as was originally suspected.
Police in the Zilina Region announced on Friday that the vandals were five boys, aged 9 to 12, the Slovak Spectator reported.
“The motive of the minors’ act was no racial, ethnic or religious intolerance, hatred towards another group of people, or the promotion of an ideology aimed at suppressing fundamental rights and freedoms,” said Jana Balogová, a spokesperson for the Žilina Region Police Department, according to the TASR newswire.
The vandalism caused about $5,500 in damages. Due to the ages of the perpetrators, criminal prosecution has been halted.
Earlier in December, dozens of headstones were knocked down and set on fire at the Jewish cemetery in Námestovo, a town in northern Slovakia near the Polish border. There have been no arrests in the incident.


Tags cemetery slovakia antisemitism
