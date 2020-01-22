Young boys identified as the vandals of Jewish cemetery in Slovakia

The gravestones were pushed over, causing some to crack, in mid-December in the northern town of Rajec.

Police in the Zilina Region announced on Friday that the vandals were five boys, aged 9 to 12, the Slovak Spectator reporte d.

“The motive of the minors’ act was no racial, ethnic or religious intolerance, hatred towards another group of people, or the promotion of an ideology aimed at suppressing fundamental rights and freedoms,” said Jana Balogová, a spokesperson for the Žilina Region Police Department, according to the TASR newswire.

The vandalism caused about $5,500 in damages. Due to the ages of the perpetrators, criminal prosecution has been halted.

Earlier in December, dozens of headstones were knocked down and set on fire at the Jewish cemetery in Námestovo, a town in northern Slovakia near the Polish border. There have been no arrests in the incident.

