The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Edition Francaise

Fixing the IDF

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi has his hands full but first needs to ensure that his officers abide by the values and principles that the IDF has always presumed to stand for.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 00:10
IDF soldiers respond to a stabbing attack near the Cave of the Patriarchs, January 2020. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers respond to a stabbing attack near the Cave of the Patriarchs, January 2020.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
On Thursday, a military committee led by a former major general submitted its findings to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi identifying egregious failures in the way ultra-Orthodox recruits have been counted in recent years.
Following the investigation, the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz took responsibility for the failures and mistakes, and received a formal reprimand from Kochavi, leading to speculation that his career will soon be coming to an end.
According to the investigation, while the numbers might not have been intentionally skewed, they were mistakenly accounted due to gross negligence by IDF commanders in the Manpower Directorate. It found that the military never reached the targets for ultra-Orthodox enlistment that it had set for itself between 2014 and 2018, and that the numbers had actually not increased notwithstanding military reports to the contrary.
In 2011, for example, the IDF reported that 1,200 haredi men were drafted. In fact, only 600 enlisted. Six years later, in 2017, the military stated that 3,070 haredi men were drafted. In fact, only 1,374 enlisted. While the other 1,696 did not meet the law’s definition of ultra-Orthodox, they were included anyways.
“The data was compiled by professional bodies in the Manpower Directorate by an expanded interpretation which consciously, deliberately and systemically exceeded the law,” read the report, adding that there were also miscalculations in the numbers which “were a result of serious professional negligence.”
Publication of the investigative committee’s findings came just a day after the IDF Comptroller revealed an increase in violence and use of excessive force by commanders against soldiers.
“Over the past year, the alarming trend of commanders using excessive force toward soldiers has intensified to the point of physical violence,” read the report. “These are aggressive acts that have no place in Israeli society at all, and certainly not in the IDF.”
The Comptroller’s report also revealed a number of complaints from soldiers from minority groups, notably Ethiopians, whose commanders spoke to them in a racist manner.
In one case, an Ethiopian soldier filed a complaint against a noncommissioned officer in her unit who, during a conversation in the dining room of the base, said: “You are not Jews. You are Gentiles. You are worse off than Arabs.”
In another instance, an Ethiopian soldier filed a complaint after his platoon commander had said that he “does not see Ethiopians at night, because they are black.”
This all followed the flooding last month of the Hatzor Air Force Base, which was hidden from the public by the military censor.
Some two meters of water accumulated in underground aircraft hangers, causing damage to eight F-16s. Five of the planes sustained minor damage and three sustained significant damage. All in all, the damages are estimated to reach NIS 30 million.
Following the flooding, the Hatzor Base commander stepped down from his post and was reassigned to an overseas military attaché posting.
Together these incidents reveal something wrong that is happening today in the IDF, a military that is based on mandatory conscription. The IDF’s ethos is of a people’s army. Parents send their sons and daughters to serve, and commanders are meant to ensure both Israel’s national security and the well-being of those drafted.
As Israel’s founding prime minister David Ben-Gurion famously said: “May every Jewish mother know that she has put her son under the care of commanders who are up to the task.”
Based on the recent confluence of events, it’s unclear if Ben-Gurion’s quote is still relevant for Israeli mothers. In one case, Air Force officers are covering up mishaps, in another case they are misreporting the number of haredi soldiers who are serving in the IDF, and in another, commanders are violent to their subordinates or cursing soldiers of Ethiopian descent.
Aviv Kochavi has his hands full. He has to prepare the military for a future war with Hezbollah, Hamas and a possible operation, one day, against Iran. First and foremost though, he needs to ensure that his officers abide by the values and principles that the IDF has always presumed to stand for – honesty, integrity and a high moral standard.


Tags Haredi IDF ethiopian in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli who returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by