

There are 13,883 people infected with the virus, as of Tuesday morning. Among them are 142 in serious condition, including 113 on ventilators.As of Tuesday morning, 181 people have died and 4,353 have recovered.

To date, only two other patients under the age of 50 have died: a 29-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, both who suffered from severe preexisting medical conditions.

The majority of Israelis who fell victim to SARS-CoV-2 were over the age of 80, including more than 60 who were sick and living in the country’s senior living facilities.

On Monday, the Health Ministry published a plan to protect some 90,000 senior citizens in nursing homes and assisted-living centers from coronavirus. The 10-point plan was developed by Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.