Alternatively speaking: Is it lost forever?

Dear Natalie,



For the last six months I have been suffering with a complete loss of libido. My husband and I have good communication and I am open with him about the issue, but it is starting to affect our relationship. I recently read that flower remedies can sometimes help. Can you share your wisdom and perhaps point me in the right direction? Yours gratefully,



Chaya-Rivka, Givat Shmuel



Loss of libido is one of those issues that is surprisingly much more common than we realize. It is simply not spoken about. It might not always be mentioned in the first consultation, however, once trust is formed I would go so far to say that perhaps just under half of the women I see in my clinic share with me the concern for their sometimes sudden or gradual loss of libido.



In my experience, loss of libido is often attributed to the side effects of many medications, so this is something worth investigating, especially if you take certain types of antidepressants and/or antihypertensive drugs. It can, however, and perhaps more commonly be caused by stress, fatigue and changes in your hormone levels.



As always, for any chronic complaints I would always seek to find the deeper root of the cause and in many cases also propose a blood test to be aware of any major hormonal imbalances. In the meantime, I highly recommend trying the Australian Bush Flower Essences. I particularly like these essences for the first layer of healing, working quickly on immediate problems that sometimes prevent us from living our lives to the full.



There are in total 69 Australian Bush essences, and each relates to a different emotional imbalance. You can also combine several essences together. When dealing with loss of libido, I suggest trying a wonderful combination called Sexuality Essence. This combination is made from the essences of Billy Goat Plum, Bush Gardenia, Flannel Flower, Fringed Violet and Wisteria.



You can explore each of these individual essences and find the one most suited to you or stick with the ready-made combination. This mix helps to renew passion and releases fear of intimacy. It is also helpful for releasing any shame concerning sex and the effects of sexual abuse. It helps one to feel comfortable with and to fully accept one’s body. It also enables you to be open to sensuality and touch and thereby be able to enjoy physical and emotional intimacy.



The recommended dose is to take seven drops under the tongue, morning and night. Another tried, tested and successful alternative with many of my clients comes from the Bach Flower Remedies. Dr. Bach discovered 38 flowers each of which each relate to an archetypal emotion.



During an emotional “imbalance” these flower remedies gently assist to rebalance us. In order to be more accurate and to know which flower remedy you need, try to really understand your current emotional state and take a look at the following few I have suggested to see which one matches most accurately. Although not specifically labeled as a remedy for “loss of libido,” Wild Rose is often very suited for those who “lack interest” and in cases of apathy. Wild Rose helps to bring back the enthusiasm to find joy in life whatever the circumstances.



Another Bach flower remedy to consider is Hornbeam. This essence is well indicated when you feel your life has become mundane, that your sexual life is boring and you live far too much of a routine and feel uninspired. Hornbeam can help to see more meaning in each day. Many of my clients have described that it “refreshes” their sex lives and that, after taking Hornbeam, there are those that experience life and sex as pleasurable once again. I have found that Hornbeam works even better when taken in combination with White Chestnut and/or Olive.



White Chestnut is particularly indicated for those times when we are unable to break free from our mental worries. This constant negative mental activity such as those that may accompany a gradual loss of libido prevents us from enjoying the present moment. This remedy helps to restore mental calm and inner serenity which may just be what is necessary to be able to rejuvenate your libido.



Last but certainly not least, you may want to consider the Bach flower remedy Olive. One of the flower remedies I commonly refer to for those clients who have endured great physical and mental exhaustion and find little strength for anything else, let alone sexual encounters. A great remedy for the stress related society we live in today. As well as having an extremely positive, calming effect on the person’s body and soul, many of those who have taken Olive find they have the energy once again to honor their true needs. For chronic problems you can add two drops of each selected remedy into a glass or bottle of water. Sip as often as required, at least four times a day. Pharma Guri based in Poleg, Netanya supply the authentic Bach Flower Remedies and can also be found online; www.pharaguri.co.il.





Dear Natalie,

Please can you clarify what is the difference between essential oils and carrier oils.

Thank you,

Maya, Hod Hasharon.





Dear Maya, the easiest way to understand the difference between a carrier oil and an essential oil is that carrier oils, much thicker in consistency than essential oils, are often used to dilute the essential oil in order to make it safer to use on the body. The carrier oil literally “carry’s” the essential oil onto our skin. The most popular use of a carrier oil is topical but there are some which can also be ingested such as olive oil.



Carrier oils include; Sweet almond oil, hemp seed oil, sesame oil and many more. Carrier oils can be applied to your lips, eyes and other sensitive areas and this cannot be done with essential oils alone for risk of causing a burning sensation. Although one of the main uses of a carrier oil is dilution, it is not limited to that. Many of the carrier oils I use for massage have their own therapeutic benefits, for example coconut oil is very cooling for sunburn and jojoba oil is a wonderful moisturizer.



Essential oils are highly concentrated oils that are extracted by a process which involves steaming until the oil vaporizes, which is why they have such a strong and potent aroma. A few examples of essential oils include; Lavender oil, frankincense oil, tea-tree oil and angelica oil. Essential oils are extracted from the aromatic parts of plants, such as the flowers, leaves or stems. Carrier oils are much more fatty and are extracted, often via cold pressing, from another area of the plant such as the seeds or nuts.



Another important difference is that carrier oils contain nutrients and vitamins such as A, D, E and K which essential oils do not. Essential oils have many therapeutic benefits, but they do not contain proteins or vitamins.



Essential oils are used for such a wide variety of ailments including but certainly not limited to; acne, insomnia, depression, insect bites, headaches and eczema.



Finding a good carrier oil can help retain the medicinal properties of your essential oils and be a great way to apply them.





In addition to working as a nurse, Natalie runs a clinic in Moshav Yanuv offering a wide range of natural treatment. Healing is achieved using homeopathy, reflexology, massage, flower remedies and nutritional wisdom. If you would like alternative answers to your health questions, or would like an appointment, email nataliebenezraheals@gmail.com.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });