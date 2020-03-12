The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
American tourist in Israel hospitalized with coronavirus

The patient is defined as in moderate condition. She is suffering from viral pneumonia and difficulty breathing.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 12, 2020 09:06
Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai (photo credit: REUTERS)
Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A 70-year-old American tourist who was diagnosed with coronavirus is hospitalized in Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poriya, according to a statement by the hospital.
The patient is defined as in moderate condition. She is suffering from viral pneumonia and difficulty breathing. 
According to the hospital, the patient, who had been traveling in Egypt. arrived at the medical at 12 p.m. yesterday. She notified staff ahead of her arrival so that the admissions process could be done without putting others at risk of contracting coronavirus.
She is the second patient being treated at Baruch Padeh Medical Center. The first is an Arab-Israel tour bus driver, who has been in a challenging position. The hospital updated the public Thursday morning that the patient is anesthetized and still on a respirator. 

The bus driver was infected by a group of Greek tourists who had been in the country visited religious sites in Israel and the West Bank. One of those tourists has since died.
 


