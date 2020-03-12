American tourist in Israel hospitalized with coronavirus

The patient is defined as in moderate condition. She is suffering from viral pneumonia and difficulty breathing.

According to the hospital, the patient, who had been traveling in Egypt. arrived at the medical at 12 p.m. yesterday. She notified staff ahead of her arrival so that the admissions process could be done without putting others at risk of contracting coronavirus.

She is the second patient being treated at Baruch Padeh Medical Center. The first is an Arab-Israel tour bus driver , who has been in a challenging position. The hospital updated the public Thursday morning that the patient is anesthetized and still on a respirator.



The bus driver was infected by a group of Greek tourists who had been in the country visited religious sites in Israel and the West Bank. One of those tourists has since died.

