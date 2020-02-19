The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Archaeologists to study 10,000 years of climate change off Israel’s coast

A specific characteristic of the joint project is that it will combine archaeological and environmental studies.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 19:34
Section of the defense wall from Tel Hreiz (photo credit: EHUD GALILI)
Section of the defense wall from Tel Hreiz
(photo credit: EHUD GALILI)
Climate change and variations of sea level have been affecting the planet and humanity for thousands of years. In a time when these changes are accelerated by the global warming process that has been affecting our planet, understanding what happened in the past and how communities have coped with it represents a crucial challenge. This is one of the main goals of a project carried out in cooperation between the UC San Diego’s Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology (SCMA) and the University of Haifa’s Leon Recanati Institute for Maritime Studies, which has just been awarded a $1.3 million grant by the Koret Foundation, UC San Diego announced Friday.
The two institutions are partnering to explore the social effects of 10,000 years of climate change off of the Carmel coast.
“Our project is to find out about human adaptation to climate as well as political changes in connection to the sea beginning with the Neolithic period, or some 10,000 years ago, and ending more or less now,”  Assaf Yasur-Landau, head of the Recanati Institute, told The Jerusalem Post.
Yasur explained that their expeditions will focus on the area of ancient Dor, which features an underwater site from the Neolithic period and continued to be inhabited until the Byzantine period and even later in the Crusaders period.
“Our study concentrates on harbors: we have a harbor dating back to the Iron age used by the Phoenicians, one from the Hellenistic period from the time of the Hasmoneans and anchorages used in the Roman period, the Byzantine one and in the early Islamic period all the way to the Crusaders,” he said.
A specific characteristic of the joint project is that it will combine archaeological and environmental studies, as Thomas Levy, distinguished professor in the Department of Anthropology at UC San Diego and co-director of SCMA, told the Post, emphasizing how Israel’s coast offers the perfect setting for this endeavor.
“Israel is the land-bridge between the continent of Africa and southwest Asia, so from the earliest beginnings of the emerging of modern humans and even before that, people have been passing through this area,” he explained.
“This is an extremely rich locale to study how humans adapt to coastal environments, which are some of the most sensitive areas to issues of climate and environmental change. The waters of Israel along the Mediterranean are a wonderful paleo-environmental archive of the past,” Levy added. 
The professor also highlighted the opportunity offered by the cooperation with the University of Haifa.
“Here at UC San Diego, we only started marine archaeology in 2016, so we really wanted to acquire the tools of underwater excavation. The University of Haifa is one of the pioneers in the world in the field with over 50 years of experience. We thought they would be the perfect partner for us,” he pointed out, adding that while many marine archaeology centers focus on the excavation of shipwrecks, the SCMA is working to develop the ability to harness the latest tools of environmental science to study climate change in relation to social evolution.
“This is where we are bringing the strength of our institute of oceanography with our environmental approach to marine archaeology,” Levy said.
San Diego and Haifa have already been working together for the past two years, but the grant will give them the opportunity to organize a marine archaeology field school for undergraduate and graduate students for the next three summers, as well as some intensive fieldwork expeditions.
“We will be coming at least twice a year for the next three years; it is very exciting” the professor concluded.
“The Koret Foundation is thrilled to support this groundbreaking partnership between two world-class academic institutions as they make new discoveries to benefit all humankind,” Koret Foundation president Anita Friedman said in the release announcing the grant. “This partnership will further strengthen the bonds between the US and Israel, reinforcing the close ties between our two countries to respond to some of today’s most pressing environmental issues.”
The foundation describes itself as a private Bay Area-based institution “grounded in historical Jewish principles and traditions and dedicated to humanitarian values” and devoted “to elevating the quality of life in the Bay Area, and to strengthening the Jewish community in the US, Israel and around the world.”


Tags archaeology climate change University of Haifa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by