BGI, AID Genomics partner to build lab in Gaza to test 3,000 a day

In late March, Genetics giant BGI announced it would be working alongside Israeli company MyHeritage to build a lab capable of testing up to 10,000 people a day for coronavirus.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
APRIL 7, 2020 06:19
A coronavirus testing facility in Wuhan, China. (photo credit: BGI)
A coronavirus testing facility in Wuhan, China.
(photo credit: BGI)
Israeli medical technology company AID Genomics, a subsidiary of the worldwide AID group, along with BGI, the world's largest DNA and genetics company, announced on Monday that their plans to work together to immediately set up a state-of-the-art emergency lab for residents of Gaza and the Palestinian Authority, capable of testing approximately 3,000 people for coronavirus every day.
Prior to the announcement, Aid Group and BGI had been collaborating on cancer genomics for two years, and Aid Group has already supplied hundreds of thousands of BGI coronavirus test kits to Israel.

Nir Zeno, CEO of AID Genomics World Group said in a statement that "In recent months, I have been working hard alongwide the chairman of AID Genomics, Mr. Calvin Wu, to help a large number of countries in the world. To my delight as an Israeli, our proposal, which included setting up one laboratory on the Israeli side and another on the Palestinian side, was approved by both the Palestinian side and in coordination with Israeli security forces."
 

 

The lab on the Israeli side is scheduled to open on April 9 and plans on eventually doubling its output to 20,000 daily coronavirus tests.
While there is no word on when exactly the Gaza lab will be open and operational, the companies said they have already begun preparations to send the equipment to the area and in the coming days is expected to depart from China on an aerial train filled with the equipment needed to set up the lab.
 
According to Zeno, the lab in Gaza will be able to perform "up to 3000 tests a day."
"The incredible will to help coming from people and companies all over the world will allow us to provide the utmost assistance for the residents of the Gaza Strip and eradicate the spread of the virus throughout the region," Zeno concluded, optimistically.
Chinese genetics company BGI was one of the first to test the virus after it erupted in Wuhan. 
Dr. Yin Ye, CEO of BGI Genomics, said following the announcement that "the most awful times reveal the best in people, saving lives is of the utmost importance and we must work together to overcome the difficulties ahead. BGI, as the world's leading genomics company, will bring the solution from the Wuhan City Laboratories in China to Israel and Gaza."
The labs set to be established will be based on the Chinese emergency lab model. At the peak of the pandemic in Wuhan, BGI labs there tested about 50,000 samples of the COVID-19 virus a day.
In total, 357,000 tests were conducted at the emergency labs to identify coronavirus patients from all over China, enabling rapid response time and treatment for patients and even asymptomatic carriers. 


