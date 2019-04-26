Blood sucking 'Kissing Bug' found in Delaware

A man undergoes a medical examination to prevent Chagas disease in the Argentine province of Corrientes in this picture taken September 16, 2008. .
Early reports indicate the triatomine insect had reached the state of Delaware, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] claimed, Health reported.
Called 'the kissing bug' because it often bites sleeping humans near the mouth, the insect may carry the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite.
In humans, the parasite can cause Chagas disease, leading to heart disease and strokes in roughly one third of the cases.
The virus is transmitted in the feces of the insect, which means that those bitten might unknowingly rub the wound and introduce it to their body if the insect defecated upon biting them.
While the insect was reported by a local family after it bit their daughter, no reports of Chaga disease were filed by the time this article is published.
It's unclear how many people in the US may have the disease, numbers range from 300,000 to one million. Not all those who have the disease will suffer heart disease, only 30% to 40% develop such condition later in life after being bit.
