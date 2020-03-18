The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Chelsea make hotel available to NHS staff fighting coronavirus

Roman Abramovich would cover the costs of providing accommodation and the club has made all rooms available if required.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 18, 2020 13:49
Chelsea Football Club's Millenium Hotel near Stamford Bridge (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Chelsea Football Club's Millenium Hotel near Stamford Bridge
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Chelsea has made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to the National Health Service (NHS) to provide accommodation to staff as they fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Chelsea said owner Roman Abramovich would cover the costs of providing accommodation and the club has made all rooms available if required.
"Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes," Chelsea said in a statement.
"Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.
"NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts."
The club said they would make the hotel available for a two-month period and then reconsider depending on the prevailing situation in May.
The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has led to an unprecedented shutdown of world sport.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 198,300 people and more than 8,400 have died. The United Kingdom has 1,950 cases with 71 deaths.


Tags hotel Chelsea Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
3 Coronavirus: With only around 300 cases, why is Israel in near-lockdown?
A PASSENGER at Ben-Gurion Airport heads home to quarantine.
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by