Chinese Medicine in the Heart of Tel Aviv

Vadim Lukashov.
(photo credit: COURTESTY OF JONATHAN LIPNICKI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Vadim Lukashov is an expert practitioner of alternative medicine, acupuncture, shiatsu, and medical massage. A native of the Ukraine, Lukashov moved to Israel in 2000 at the age of 17, and after serving three years in the army, studied and acquired the skills that have served him since then. Lukashov, who enjoyed martial arts and Kung Fu as a child, was naturally drawn to the world of Chinese medicine, which like martial arts, is based on anatomy, physiology, and the flow of energy within the body.
Today, working from his studio in Tel Aviv, Lukashov treats clients daily. He is dedicated to his craft and enjoys his work. “If I was working only for the money,” he says, “I would have left it a long time ago. I do it because I enjoy it, and through this work, I can understand myself, and develop myself personally.” Lukashov also offers home visits to clients in the Tel Aviv area.
In Lukashov’s view, good health can be defined as the proper functioning of body and mind, and the harmony between them. Illnesses, he says, are due to imbalances in the body, which can be caused by the environment, lifestyle, and hereditary factors. Lifestyle factors, such as poor nutrition, lack of exercise, negative emotions, and stress can all lead to illness. It is important to have a positive outlook, and quoting the Kabbalah, Lukashov says that “we are placed in this world in order to repair ourselves – not the world – and in order to do so, we need to control our negative feelings. The cleaner and less negative our thoughts, the happier the world will be, and we will be healthier.” Acupuncture, whose healing powers have used for more than two thousand years, can be used to treat ailments which arise from the imbalances in the body. Lukashov says that acupuncture can balance the inner systems within the body, and when done properly, can help the body function properly, assist in improving blood flow, and can settle the nervous system.
Before Lukashov performs acupuncture, he first attempts to diagnose the root cause of the patient’s pain. He explains that the special sterile acupuncture needles that he uses are extremely thin, and do not cause pain when inserted into the skin. “Once the needles are inserted,” he explains, “people can have an interesting reaction, and feel a flow within their bodies of electricity, heat, and movement.” He adds that sometimes when he inserts needles in one area of the body, clients will feel a sensation in a completely different part of their anatomy. The success of alternative medical treatments depends a great deal on the patient as well. Frequently, Lukashov will advise his clients to change their nutritional habits and engage in physical activity. “If my patients decide to make changes in their daily habits, they can succeed.”
Lukashov notes that alternative medicine treatments such as medicinal herbs, shiatsu, and acupuncture have become much more accepted in the Israeli medical system in recent years. More people use alternative medicine and combine it with traditional treatments. And while doctors and practitioners of alternative medicine may not always see eye to eye, Lukashov maintains that “the best thing to do is to combine traditional and alternative treatments.”
“Everything I do in life, I try to do the best job that I can”, says Vadim Lukashov. His many satisfied clients in the Tel Aviv area can attest to the fact that he indeed does his work very well.
More about Lukashov at: https://lukashov.co.il/%D7%90%D7%95%D7%93%D7%95%D7%AA/
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>