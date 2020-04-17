Chinese coronavirus testing facility to arrive in Israel by next week

A Chinese testing facility that could allow Israel to conduct over 12,000 coronavirus tests a day will be arriving in Israel next week.

The facility will be ready to test the high number of tests just after a short time. "Thanks to the Foreign Ministry's work, the State of Israel will be able to deal with the coronvirus in the best possible way," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

CEO of BGI, Li Ning said he was happy to cooperate with Israel and to share their experience in the fight against the coronavirus. At the request of Katz, the Israeli ambassador to China, Tzvi Heifetz, contacted the CEO of the Chinese genomics giant BGI, and closed the deal on the arrival of the facility by the end of next week.

In late March Or Yehuda DNA company MyHeritage announced that it will be working with BGI to build an emergency testing facility that was due to arrive on April 9, which would allow Israel to perform an additional 10,000 coronavirus tests per day, promising that the facility would later be able to facilitate up to 20,000 tests a day.

An identical lab was set up in just five days by BGI in Wuhan, the city that was the original epicenter of the coronavirus; another was set up in Shenzhen. The company was one of the first to test for the virus after it erupted in Wuhan.