The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Chinese coronavirus testing facility to arrive in Israel by next week

The test center will soon have the ability to facilitate up to 12,000 tests a day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 17, 2020 19:00
Magen David Adom medical team members, wearing protective gear, is handling a Coronavirus test from patients in Jerusalem, on April 17, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom medical team members, wearing protective gear, is handling a Coronavirus test from patients in Jerusalem, on April 17, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A Chinese testing facility that could allow Israel to conduct over 12,000 coronavirus tests a day will be arriving in Israel next week. 
The facility will be ready to test the high number of tests just after a short time. "Thanks to the Foreign Ministry's work, the State of Israel will be able to deal with the coronvirus in the best possible way," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz.
At the request of Katz, the Israeli ambassador to China, Tzvi Heifetz, contacted the CEO of the Chinese genomics giant BGI, and closed the deal on the arrival of the facility by the end of next week.
CEO of BGI, Li Ning said he was happy to cooperate with Israel and to share their experience in the fight against the coronavirus.
In late March Or Yehuda DNA company MyHeritage announced that it will be working with BGI to build an emergency testing facility that was due to arrive on April 9, which would allow Israel to perform an additional 10,000 coronavirus tests per day, promising that the facility would later be able to facilitate up to 20,000 tests a day. 
An identical lab was set up in just five days by BGI in Wuhan, the city that was the original epicenter of the coronavirus; another was set up in Shenzhen. The company was one of the first to test for the virus after it erupted in Wuhan.
In late April BGI medical technology company AID Genomics announced their plans to set up an emergency lab for residents of Gaza and the Palestinian Authority. Prior to the announcement AID Genomics’ parent company AID Group and BGI had been collaborating on cancer genomics for two years, and AID Group has already supplied hundreds of thousands of BGI coronavirus test kits to Israel.

Idan Zonshine contributed to this article. 


Tags China Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by