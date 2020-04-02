The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: 1 out of every 7 sick Israelis is from Bnei Brak

Compare Bnei Brak's 900 patients to Jerusalem's 916 or Tel Aviv's 324.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 2, 2020 13:38
Coronavirus test site for the residents of Bnei Brak (photo credit: ROI HADI)
Coronavirus test site for the residents of Bnei Brak
(photo credit: ROI HADI)
One in every seven Israelis who are sick with the novel coronavirus is from the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak, according to new data released by the Health Ministry and shared by the Hebrew website Ynet. There are now 900 people in the city with COVID-19, an increase of 177 patients in the last 24 hours.
Compare Bnei Brak to Jerusalem, with more than 900,000 residents, the city has 916 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 15% from the day before. 
In contrast, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Petah Tikva and Haifa have all begun to stabilize: There are 324 cases in Tel Aviv (up 8%), 127 in Petah Tikva (up 2%) and in Haifa the number did not rise at all and remains at 81.
The rising number of cases in Bnei Brak was expected by the ministry and the government, which yesterday increased both testing and restrictrictions on the city. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov announced Wednesday that access to and from the city will be restricted by roadblock and human monitors.
“There has been a very positive shift in the ultra-Orthodox public,” the prime minister said, noting that in recent days the haredi community has recognized the danger that it is in and is working to follow the guidelines set forth by the Health Ministry. “But unfortunately, in some places, the disease has already spread at double the rate of the rest of the country and continues to double.”
 
"Maccabi handles the care of half of the residents of Bnei Brak and, according to various indications, about 38% of the residents of Bnei Brak are ill, which is 75,000 people," said Maccabi Health Services CEO Prof. Ran Saar. He said that if the city is not policed over Passover "the situation will worsen. Bnei Brak is a city with a high percentage of elderly people. We will find ourselves with a lot of dead people in Bnei Brak."
On Thursday, the death toll from coronavirus in Israel passed 30 people and the total number of infected individuals spiked past 6,000. As of early morning, 107 patients were in serious condition. 


